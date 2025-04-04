HPU Exam 2025: B.A, B.Sc, B.Com exam dates revised for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year, notice here

Himachal Pradesh University has revised the HPU Exam 2025 dates for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com courses. The exam dates have been revised for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year examination. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of HPU at hpuniv.ac.in. HPU Exam 2025: B.A, B.Sc, B.Com exam dates revised for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year(Photo: HPU website)

The official notice reads, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the following changes/ modifications have been made in the date-sheet of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com 1st, 2nd and 3rd year examination issued on 12.03.2025 as per the objection about clashes of papers received from the colleges/ students."

B.Com 1st year Business law exam, which was scheduled on April 5, will now be held on May 3, 2025, and Journalism course Introduction to Radio and TV, which was scheduled on April 17, will be held on May 9, 2025.

For 2nd year, the Travel Agency and Tour Operation exam under the Tourism subject will be held on May 10 instead of April 5. Psychological Bases of Education under Education was scheduled on April 8, but it has been postponed and will now be held on May 10.

Similarly, the Tourism Subject Tourism Organisations and Associations paper will be held on May 13 and not on April 9, 2025. Human Geography paper will be held on May 13 and Development of Education in India will be held on May 14, 2025.

For the third year, the exam for B.Com's Fundamentals of Financial Management paper will be held on April 30 instead of April 5. The paper for Computer Application's Data Structure and File Processing will be held on May 9 instead of April 17, and the paper for Journalism's Community and Traditional media will be held on May 9 instead of April 28, 2025.

HPU Exam 2025: How to download revised datesheet

To download the revised exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HPU at hpuniv.ac.in.

2. Click on datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the revised datesheet.

4. Click on the link and a PDF file will open.

5. Check the revised dates and download the file.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPU.