close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Answer key awaited
Live

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Answer key awaited

Nov 06, 2023 09:37 AM IST
OPEN APP

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The exam took place on October 21 and 22 and answer keys are expected next on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to publish answer key of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) soon. The exam took place on October 21 and 22 and answer keys are expected next on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates:
HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates:(Shutterstock)

The exam was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the commission at 798 exam centres of Haryana and Chandigarh. As per official information, a total of 13,75,151 candidates were registered for the examination which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.

Next, objections to the provisional answer key will be invited. If found valid, it will be taken into consideration while preparing the final key. Follow this live blog for HSSC group D CET answer key link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    HSSC group D CET answer key 2023: Steps to download

    1. Go to hssc.gov.in.
    2. Open the group D answer key link.
    3. If required, login.
    4. Check the provisional answer key.
  • Nov 06, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    Where to check HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023

    The Haryana group D CET answer key will be released on the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc recruitment hssc hssc.gov.in answer key + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out