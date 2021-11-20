IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released on ibps.in here’s how to download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 on November 20, 2021. The admit card is available for candidates who will appear for the examination on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021, across the country.

The admit card will be available to candidates from November 20 to December 11, 2021, on the official website. The online prelims examination will comprise of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour and the question paper will be bilingual. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. Latest Update: IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will appear for the main examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IBPS.