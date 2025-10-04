The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will open the IBPS RRB 2025 correction window on October 6, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The correction window will close on October 7, 2025. IBPS RRB 2025: Correction window opens on October 6 at ibps.in, notice here

During this period, the candidates are allowed to correct/ modify online application form and will also be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/changes in online application data as per their requirement.

Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, who have successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of requisite fees/intimation charges within the specified period of application registration.

Data submitted by the candidates in the original application for ‘Name’, ‘Email ID’, ‘Mobile Number’, ‘State/UT’ field in vacancy, ‘State/UT’ field in Correspondence address and ‘Permanent address’, ‘Post’ and ‘Nationality’ fields cannot be edited.

IBPS RRB 2025: How to make corrections Candidates who want to make corrections can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Make corrections and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To make corrections, candidates will have to pay modifying/ correcting fee of ₹200/- (inclusive of GST). The correction fee will be uniformly applicable to all candidates irrespective of the category. The correction fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination.