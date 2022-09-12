Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Clerk post, download link here

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Clerk post, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Sep 12, 2022 05:25 PM IST

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Clerk post, download link here
IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Clerk post, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 on September 12, 2022. The admit card has been released for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The online main exam call letter will be available to candidates from September 12 to September 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres on September 24, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online main examination will comprise of 200 questions carrying one mark each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps rrb admit card.
ibps rrb admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out