ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2025 soon at eservices.icai.org, exam in September

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will issue admit cards for the September 2025 edition of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination soon. When released, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card from eservices.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2025 soon(Official website, screenshot)

The SSP ID student registration number and the SSP password will be required to download the admit card.

ICAI has already released the CA Intermediate and Final examinations.

As per the date sheet, the CA Foundation exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

The Final course exam for group 1 is scheduled for September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and for group 2, it will be held on September 10, 12 and 14.

The CA Iter group 1 exam will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, and group 2 exam will be held on September 11, 13 and 15.

ICAI has not scheduled any exam on September 5 (Friday) on account of Milad–un-Nabi, which is a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday.

The institute said there will be no change in the exam schedule in the event of any day of the examination being declared a public holiday.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation admit card when released