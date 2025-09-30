ICAI CA January 2026: Mock test series schedule for CA Final, Inter released; Check key dates here

As per the schedule, the CA Intermediate Mock Test Papers Series I will be conducted from November 18 to 28, 2025, and Series II from December 6 to 17, 2025. The timing of the mock test is from 10 AM to 1 PM on all days.

The mock test will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Those opting for physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released mock test paper series for ICAI CA January 2026 Final and Intermediate courses. Candidates appearing in the examinations can check the schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Likewise, the CA Final Mock Test Papers Series I will be conducted from November 17 to 28, 2025, and Series II from December 4 to 15, 2025. The timing of the mock test is from 2 PM to 5 PM on all days.

As per ICAI, the question paper for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal at icai.org as per the schedule 30 minutes before the commencement of test, that is by 1:30 PM for CA Final and by 9:30 AM for CA Intermediate.

Candidates are required to download and attempt the papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers. The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper.

Students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance, the institute said.

Important links: Download question/answer: Logging in at boslive.icai.org or the ICAI BOS App for Android/iOS. Registration in Student Activities Portal: bosactivities.icai.org Meanwhile, the CA final course examination for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

The intermediate course exam for group 1 will be held on January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 and group 2 will be held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

The foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

Registrations for CAI CA January exam will commence on November 3, and the last date to submit is November 16, 2025. The last date for submission of online examination application forms with a late fee is November 19, 2025.