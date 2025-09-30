Edit Profile
    ICAI CA January 2026: Mock test series schedule for CA Final, Inter released; Check key dates here

    ICAI CA January 2026: Check complete schedule of ICAI CA Final and Intermediate mock tests for Series I and II. 

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:23 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released mock test paper series for ICAI CA January 2026 Final and Intermediate courses. Candidates appearing in the examinations can check the schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

    ICAI CA January 2026: Mock test series schedule for CA Final and Intermediate has been released, The dates are given here. (Thinkstock/ Representative image)
    The mock test will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Those opting for physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

    As per the schedule, the CA Intermediate Mock Test Papers Series I will be conducted from November 18 to 28, 2025, and Series II from December 6 to 17, 2025. The timing of the mock test is from 10 AM to 1 PM on all days.

    Check the schedule below:

    Intermediate Series I

    DATEPAPERTIME
    November 18, 2025Paper-1: Advanced Accounting10 AM to 1 PM
    November 20, 2025Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws
    November 22, 2025Paper-3: Taxation
    November 24, 2025Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting
    November 26, 2025Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics
    November 28, 2025Paper-6: Financial Management & Strategic Management

    Intermediate Series II

    DATEPAPERTIME
    December 6, 2025Paper-1: Advanced Accounting10 AM to 1 PM
    December 8, 2025Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws
    December 10, 2025Paper-3: Taxation
    December 12, 2025Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting
    December 15, 2025Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics
    December 17, 2025Paper-6: Financial Management & Strategic Management

    Likewise, the CA Final Mock Test Papers Series I will be conducted from November 17 to 28, 2025, and Series II from December 4 to 15, 2025. The timing of the mock test is from 2 PM to 5 PM on all days.

    Final Series I:

    DATEPAPERTIME
    November 17, 2025Paper-1: Financial Reporting2 PM to 5 PM
    November 19, 2025Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
    November 21, 2025Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
    November 24, 2025Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation
    November 26, 2025Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
    November 28, 2025Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

    Final Series II:

    DATEPAPERTIME
    December 4, 2025Paper-1: Financial Reporting2 PM to 5 PM
    December 6, 2025Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
    December 8, 2025Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
    December 10, 2025Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation
    December 12, 2025Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
    December 15, 2025Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

    As per ICAI, the question paper for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal at icai.org as per the schedule 30 minutes before the commencement of test, that is by 1:30 PM for CA Final and by 9:30 AM for CA Intermediate.

    Candidates are required to download and attempt the papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers. The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper.

    Students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance, the institute said.

    Important links:

    1. Download question/answer: Logging in at boslive.icai.org or the ICAI BOS App for Android/iOS.
    2. Registration in Student Activities Portal: bosactivities.icai.org

    Meanwhile, the CA final course examination for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

    Also read: ICAI CA January Exam 2026 datesheet: Final, Inter, Foundation exam dates out at icai.org, check schedule here

    The intermediate course exam for group 1 will be held on January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 and group 2 will be held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

    The foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

    Registrations for CAI CA January exam will commence on November 3, and the last date to submit is November 16, 2025. The last date for submission of online examination application forms with a late fee is November 19, 2025.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
