ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 out for Final & Inter, download link here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022. The admit card has been released for Final and Intermediate courses. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

The final examinations will be conducted from November 1 to November 16, 2022 and the Intermediate examinations will be conducted from November 2 to November 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted in offline mode.

Direct link to download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 Final or Intermediate link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, ICAI will conduct mock test paper series for CA Foundation Exam 2022. The mock test papers will be conducted for foundation students appearing for December 2022 exams. The papers series will begin from November 1, 2022 onwards.