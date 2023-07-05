Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA November Exam 2023 dates on July 5, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Chartered Accountant examination for November/ December can check the notice on the official site of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA November Exam 2023 dates for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org

The official notice of examination schedule has been shared by ICAI on its official Twitter handle.

As per the official schedule, the foundation course examination will be conducted on December 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023. The examination for all groups will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm depending as per the courses.

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

The final course Group I examination will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.

The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2023 and Insurance and Risk Management Technical examination for Modules I to IV will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.

As per the official notice no examination is scheduled on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) on account of Diwali (Deepawali), being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday as per F. No. 12/5/2022-JCA-2 dated 16.06.2022 issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Government of India.

Meanwhile, ICAI had released an important notice on eligibility criteria for candidates who will appear for November- December examination. The Institute has informed that the students who will appear for CA Intermediate and Final Examinations would be held under the existing scheme of Education and Training. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

