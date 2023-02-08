Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Important notice on Inter, final exams released

ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Important notice on Inter, final exams released

Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:30 PM IST

ICAI CA November Exam 2023 important notice has been released on eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice on eligibility criteria to appear for ICAI CA November Exam 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the official notice, students who will appear for CA Intermediate and Final Examinations would be held under the existing scheme of Education and Training. To check the notice, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA November Exam 2023: How to download important notice

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA November Exam 2023 official notice link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.
  • Check the details and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, ICAI has started the registration process for May, June examination. The last Date for Online Submission of the form without a late fee is February 24. Candidates can submit their application by March 3 with a late fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

Official Notice Here 

