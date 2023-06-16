Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAR AIEEA 2023: Last date to apply for PG and PhD extended till June 23

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Last date to apply for PG and PhD extended till June 23

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD)] -2023. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at the official ICAR website at icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now register till June 23.

“Online submission of applications for the above-mentioned examination is in progress at https://icar.nta.nic.in from 22.05.2023 onwards. It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D)], enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam”, reads the official notification.

Previously the last date to register for [AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD)] -2023 was June 16.

Direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Application Tab"

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print for future reference.

