ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE-PhD answer keys out on icar.nta.nic.in, direct links

National Testing Agency has released provisional answer keys of ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 and AICE JRF/SRF(PhD) 2022 entrance exams along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses. Those who appeared in these two entrance tests can download it from icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PhD 2022 were held on September 20 in computer-based test or CBT mode.

NTA has allowed candidates to send their feedback on the provisional answer key between October 6 and 8 by paying a fee of ₹200 per question. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed and changes, if necessary, will be reflected in the final version of the answer key, the agency said.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared,” reads an official statement.

ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2022

ICAR AICE-PhD answer key 2022

ICAR All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) PG is held for admission to 25% seats in master degree Programmes in accredited agricultural universities (100% seats at IARI, IVRI, NDRI, CIFE, RLBCAU Jhansi & DR. RPCAU, PUSA). The entrance test result is also used for awarding ICAR-PG scholarship/national talent scholaraship (PGS) in Agriculture & allied sciences.

ICAR All India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) is for admission to 25% seats in doctoral degree programmes of accredited universities under ICAR-AU system (100% seats of ICAR Deemed Universities and Dr. RPCAU Pusa, ICAR-DUs in Doctoral Degree Programmes) and for awarding ICAR-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) in Agriculture & allied sciences.