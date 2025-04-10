Menu Explore
ICSI CS June Exam 2025: Enrolment window to reopen on April 18 at icsi.edu, official notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 10, 2025 04:21 PM IST

ICSI CS June Exam 2025 enrolment window to reopen on April 18, 2025. The official notice is given here. 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will open the enrolment window for ICSI CS June Exam 2025. The online exam enrolment window will reopen on April 18 and will close on April 19, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Exam 2025: Enrolment window to reopen on April 18 at icsi.edu
ICSI CS June Exam 2025: Enrolment window to reopen on April 18 at icsi.edu

Students may submit requests for examination enrolment (with Late Fee), module addition (with Late Fee), and Exemption based on higher qualification.

According to the official notice, students can submit their requests for a change of examination centre, medium, module, and elective subject from April 20 to May 1, 2025. Candidates can also complete the pre-examination test from April 10 to April 18, 2025.

The June 2025 examination session will commence on June 1 and end on June 10, 2025. The Institute allows students to appear in its examination in English or Hindi, subject to other prescribed guidelines in this regard.

To change the Centre /Module /Medium/Optional subject, candidates must pay 250/- for each change. In case of submission of a request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centre(s)located in India to Dubai, Surcharge ofUS$ 100 or its equivalent amount in of Indian rupee, i.e. 8688/= will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of 250/-).

Request for deletion of a number of the module(s)/ Group(s) and also request for change of Examination Centre within the city (where there are multiple Centre in a city) is not allowed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Official Notice Here

Instructions notice 

