 ICSI CSEET Results 2024: Scores released on official website icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICSI CSEET Results 2024: Scores released on official website icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 16, 2024 02:03 PM IST

The ICSI has released the CS Executive Entrance Test Results 2024 on its official website icsi.edu. Check your scores through the direct link given below.

The ICSI released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 results today, May 16. Candidates who appeared in the CSEET exams can check their scores at icsi.edu at 2 PM. ICSI CSEET Results 2024 updates live

ICSI CSEET Results 2024 have been declared on official website icsi.edu. (HT file)
ICSI CSEET Results 2024 have been declared on official website icsi.edu. (HT file)

Notably, the ICSI issued a subject-wise break-up of marks along with the result. However, no physical copy of the marksheets was provided. Candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This was informed by the ICSI in a statement. It said, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,”

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET Results 2024

Notably, the entrance examination for the ICSI CS Executive course was held on May 4 and a re-exam for students affected by technical issues was held on May 6, 2024. The exam was online and in a remote-proctored mode. Candidates were allowed to take the exam from their homes.

Once released, the ICSI CSEET Results 2024 can be checked with the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the institute's website, icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on the CSEET result link.
  • Enter your login details (Application number, date of birth, etc.)
  • Check your results displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout for future reference.

CSEET is a national-level entrance test for admission to the CS Executive course offered by the institute. Candidates who passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent is eligible to appear in the test.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET Results 2024: Scores released on official website icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On