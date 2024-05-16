ICSI CSEET Results 2024: Scores released on official website icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

The ICSI released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 results today, May 16. Candidates who appeared in the CSEET exams can check their scores at icsi.edu at 2 PM. ICSI CSEET Results 2024 updates live ICSI CSEET Results 2024 have been declared on official website icsi.edu. (HT file)

Notably, the ICSI issued a subject-wise break-up of marks along with the result. However, no physical copy of the marksheets was provided. Candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

This was informed by the ICSI in a statement. It said, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,”

Notably, the entrance examination for the ICSI CS Executive course was held on May 4 and a re-exam for students affected by technical issues was held on May 6, 2024. The exam was online and in a remote-proctored mode. Candidates were allowed to take the exam from their homes.

Once released, the ICSI CSEET Results 2024 can be checked with the steps mentioned below:

Go to the institute's website, icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the CSEET result link.

Enter your login details (Application number, date of birth, etc.)

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for future reference.

CSEET is a national-level entrance test for admission to the CS Executive course offered by the institute. Candidates who passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent is eligible to appear in the test.