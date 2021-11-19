IGNOU December TEE 2021: Tentative date sheet released on ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. Candidates can download the complete tentative date sheet through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the tentative date sheet, the December Term End Examination will begin on January 20, 2022 and will end on February 22, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The clash in the exam date/session will not be considered if the courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on same date and time, for backlog courses, courses from different programmes and in MP programmes, courses from different specialization.

The varsity will open the portal for online submission of examination form for December 2021 term-end examination in due course of time.

Meanwhile, IGNOU December TEE 2021 assignment submission date has been extended till November 30, 2021. Earlier the last date to submit the assignment was till October 31, 2021, which now has been extended. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

