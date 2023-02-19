Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration last date tomorrow

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Fresh admission & Re-registration last date tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Feb 19, 2023 06:22 PM IST

IGNOU fresh admission and the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session will end tomorrow, Feb 20.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: Last date today to re-register on ignou.ac.in
IGNOU July Admission 2021: Last date today to re-register on ignou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the fresh admission and the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session tomorrow, February 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Before it was extended to January 15 and then again to February 10, 2023, the deadline to apply for the January session was originally set for December 31, 2022. The varsity has extended the re-registration deadline three times now.

Direct link to register

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on the re-registration 2023 link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and select a course.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou ignou tee june
ignou ignou tee june
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out