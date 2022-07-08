IGNOU JUNE TEE 2022 date sheet available at ignou.ac.in, download here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the final exam dates for the June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE 2022). Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The June TEE 2022 will take place from July 22 to September 5. The June 2022 TEE exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm in the morning and from 2 pm to 5 pm in the evening.

“ Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on download June TEE 2022 admit card link

Key in your log in details

June TEE 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.