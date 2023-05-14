IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, get link
IGNOU released the hall ticket for the June TEE 2023 examination on the official website at ignou.ac.in.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the June TEE 2023 examinations. Candidates can download the June TEE 2023 admit card from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card
The IGNOU June TEE will be held from June 1 to July 6, 2023. There will be two sessions for the examination. The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, while the evening session exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.
IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam: Know how to download admit card
Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students”
A new login page would open
Enter your enrollment number and program
Download the hall ticket
Take a printout for future reference.