IIM CAT 2022 application correction process ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:05 PM IST

IIM Bangalore will close down the application correction window tomorrow on September 26 till 5 pm.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore will close down the application correction window tomorrow on September 26 till 5 pm. Candidates can make changes at the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can only change Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences.

IIM CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. The IIM CAT 2022 admit card will be released on October 27. The IIM CAT 2022 result will be out in second weak of January( Tentatively).

Direct link here

IIM CAT 2022: How to edit application

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, log in to your account

Candidates can change Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences

Save all the changes

Download and take print out for future reference.

