News / Education / Competitive Exams / IIM CAT 2023 answer key out on iimcat.ac.in, steps to download it

IIM CAT 2023 answer key out on iimcat.ac.in, steps to download it

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 01:47 PM IST

CAT 2023 answer key: Candidates who took the exam can go to iimcat.ac.in, login and download it.

CAT 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released answer key of the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023. Candidates who took the exam can go to iimcat.ac.in, login and download it. CAT 2023 answer key live updates.

CAT 2023 answer key out on iimcat.ac.in, steps to download it
CAT 2023 answer key out on iimcat.ac.in, steps to download it(Shutterstock)

User ID and password are login credentials required to download the CAT 2023 answer key.

CAT 2023 answer key direct link

CAT 2023 was conducted by IIM Lucknow on November 26. This year, a total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 2.88 lakh appeared in the examination. The overall attendance was 88 per cent.

In the CAT 2023 exam paper, there were 66 questions in total. Of these, 24 were on VARC, 20 on DILR and 22 on QA.

Along with CAT answer key, the institute has also released an objection from and open the tab for sending feedback.

IIM Lucknow has also released candidates' responses along with the answer key.

CAT 2023 answer key: How to check it

  1. Go to iimcat.ac.in.
  2. Open the link that leads to the objection window.
  3. Enter your login details and submit.
  4. Check answers and your responses. Raise objections by following the steps mentioned.

