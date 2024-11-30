Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has announced the IIM CAT 2024 answer key release date. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check the official notice on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT Answer Key 2024 Live Updates IIM CAT 2024 answer key release date announced at iimcat.ac.in, notice here (Unsplash)

As per the official notice, the Provisional Answer Keys for CAT 2024 will be released on December 3, 2024. Candidates who have successfully completed the test will be able to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys through the Objection Management link on the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password.

The objection window will open at 6 p.m. on December 3 and close at 11:55 p.m. on December 5.

IIM CAT 2024 answer key: How to download

Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT 2024 response sheet was released on November 29, 2024. Candidates can check it by logging into their account.

The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.