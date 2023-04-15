IISER 2023 registration process begins at iiseradmission.in, get link to apply

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has begun the applictaion process for admission to the BS-MS Dual Degree, and BS Degree at Programs at IISER Bhopal. The online applictaion process will end on May 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iiseradmission.in. IISER 2023 registration process begins at iiseradmission.in

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17.

The applictaion fee is ₹2,000 for the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories candidates and ₹1,000 for candidates applying under persons with disabilities, persons registered as Kashmiri migrants and SC/ST categories. For foreign nationals, the applictaion fee is ₹8,500.

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT): In centres all over India, the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted as a computer-based exam. The IAT will have 60 questions, 15 from each of the following categories: biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

