Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER) will close the registration process for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 on April 15, 2025. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply at iiseradmission.in. IISER IAT 2025 registration ends today at iiseradmission.in, direct link here

The correction in the application form will be allowed from April 21 to April 22, 2025.

IISER IAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM.

IAT 2025 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) across various centres in India for admission to 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-Year BS and B. Tech. Degree Programs 2025. It will consist of 60 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) totaling 240 marks, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes, each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks whereas 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Eligibility Criteria: IISER IAT 2025

Applicants should be Indian nationals, OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals to apply for IAT 2025.

Candidates should have passed the Class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2023 or 2024 or 2025 with science stream from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

Foreign nationals must upload an equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) unless they have passed the Class 12th or equivalent level examination from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

Candidates should have taken at least three subjects, including Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, during their Class 12th (or equivalent) examination.

For admissions into the 5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences program at IISER Kolkata, 4-year B. Tech program at IISER Bhopal, 4-year BS in Economic Sciences program at IISER Bhopal and 4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences program at IISER Tirupati, candidates must have Mathematics in their class 12th (or equivalent).

SC, ST and PwD candidates should have at least 55 % or more marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in their Class 12th (or equivalent) examination. Candidates from other categories need at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade.

IISER IAT 2025: Fee Payment

The Application fee for IISER IAT 2025 is Rs. 2000 for General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL categories and is Rs. 1000 for SC/ST/Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants)/PwD categories.

IISER IAT 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in. Register on the IISER IAT 2025 portal. Login with the user ID and password. Upload documents. Pay the application fee. Submit your form and take a printout for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at iiseradmission.in.