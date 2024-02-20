 IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers out, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers out, link here

IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 02:07 PM IST

IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers have been released. The direct link is given here.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission Test for Masters can download the answer key and master question papers through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

The Master Question Papers and Answer Keys of various test papers are given on the website. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it from February 26 to February 28, 2024.

Direct link to download IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers

IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.
  • Click on IIT JAM 2024 answer keys, master question papers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the required paper.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidate can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results will be declared on March 22, 2024 on the JAM 2024 website. For each Test Paper, an All India Rank (AIR) will be assigned to all candidates based on their performance. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.

