JAM 2024 answer keys, question papers released; steps to check

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released answer keys of the Joint Admission Test in Masters or JAM 2024 and question papers. Candidates can download these from the examination website, jam.iitm.ac.in. Before this, candidates' recorded responses in the examination were uploaded to the website. JAM 2024 answer key released on jam.iitm.ac.in(Shutterstock)

JAM 2024 answer key, question papers: Direct link to check

“The keys are open to challenges by candidates during February 26-28, 2024,” reads a message displayed on the examination website.

As per the examination schedule, results of JAM 2024 will be announced on Friday, March 22. Scorecards will be available for download on Tuesday, April 2 and the portal for admissions will open on April 10 (Wednesday).

How to check JAM 2024 answer key, question papers

Go to jam.iitm.ac.in. Open the answer key and question paper download link. Download the PDFs, as required.

JAM 2024 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

The exam was held on February 11. The exam will fill around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT through will be filled.

JAM qualified candidates will become eligible for admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses.