 JAM 2024 answer keys, question papers released; steps to check | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JAM 2024 answer keys, question papers released; steps to check

JAM 2024 answer keys, question papers released; steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 02:19 PM IST

JAM 2024 Answer Key: Candidates can download these from the examination website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released answer keys of the Joint Admission Test in Masters or JAM 2024 and question papers. Candidates can download these from the examination website, jam.iitm.ac.in. Before this, candidates' recorded responses in the examination were uploaded to the website.

JAM 2024 answer key released on jam.iitm.ac.in(Shutterstock)
JAM 2024 answer key released on jam.iitm.ac.in(Shutterstock)

JAM 2024 answer key, question papers: Direct link to check

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The keys are open to challenges by candidates during February 26-28, 2024,” reads a message displayed on the examination website.

As per the examination schedule, results of JAM 2024 will be announced on Friday, March 22. Scorecards will be available for download on Tuesday, April 2 and the portal for admissions will open on April 10 (Wednesday).

How to check JAM 2024 answer key, question papers

  1. Go to jam.iitm.ac.in.
  2. Open the answer key and question paper download link.
  3. Download the PDFs, as required.

JAM 2024 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

The exam was held on February 11. The exam will fill around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT through will be filled.

JAM qualified candidates will become eligible for admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On