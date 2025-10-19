IIT JAM 2026: Registration window closes tomorrow, where & how to apply | Check details

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close IIT JAM 2026 registration date on Monday, October 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 can submit their application forms on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM 2026: The window to register will close on October 20, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

As per the official schedule, IIT JAM exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026 in two sessions, in computer based test mode.

There will be seven test papers at the undergraduate level comprising of (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test Paper(s).

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IIT JAM 2026

Furthermore, candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹1000/- for one test paper and ₹1350/- for two test papers for female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and ₹2000/- for one test paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers for all other categories.

Candidates who have entered the CATEGORY or GENDER or EXAMINATION CITY or Date of Birth incorrectly will be allowed to change with an additional fee of ₹300. Candidates can add an ADDITIONAL TEST PAPER or can CHANGE THE TEST PAPER(S) in the previously submitted application form available at with an additional fee of ₹300 before November 10, 2025.

Notably, candidates need to first register on JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), by providing their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and setting a password.

The Enrollment ID and OTP of a candidate will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate.

IIT JAM 2026 registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IIT JAM 2025:

1. Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for IIT JAM 2026.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future rference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT JAM 2026.