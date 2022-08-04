Indian Navy recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 50 SSC IT executive posts

Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible unmarried men and women candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in Information Technology (IT) Executive branch of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course for course commencing January 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The application window will open from August 5, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is August 15, 2022.

The Indian Navy is conducting the recruitment process for a total of 50 vacancies for the post of SSC Executive in the IT Branch.

Candidates who have graduated/post graduated or in the final year (regular/integrated) with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA can apply for the post.

Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering (regular/integrated) with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution can also apply for the vacancies.

Shortlisting of candidates will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree.

All candidates recommended by SSB will be required to undergo a medical examination applicable to their entry.

Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 4 years in 2 terms subject to certain conditions.

The probation period for SSC (IT) Officers is 2 years.

Selected candidates will also undergo 4 Weeks of Special Naval Orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

For more details, read the official notification here. Click here.