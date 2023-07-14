Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ISRO VSSC admit card 2023 out for technical assistant and other posts at vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC admit card 2023 out for technical assistant and other posts at vssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 05:18 PM IST

ISRO VSSC has released admit cards for Technical/Scientific/Library Assistant posts. Exam on July 30. Download hall tickets from www.vssc.gov.in.

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Technical Assistant/ Scientific Assistant/ Library Assistant-A under Advt Number 323. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.vssc.gov.in.

The written examination for the post of technical assistant/ scientific assistant/ library assistant-A will be held on July 30.

ISRO VSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.vssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Careers tab

Next, click on the "VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 323: Hall Ticket Download (1479,1480,1481,1482,1483,1484,1485,1486,1487)"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

