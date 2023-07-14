ISRO VSSC admit card 2023 out for technical assistant and other posts at vssc.gov.in

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Technical Assistant/ Scientific Assistant/ Library Assistant-A under Advt Number 323. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.vssc.gov.in. ISRO VSSC admit card 2023 out for technical assistant and other posts

The written examination for the post of technical assistant/ scientific assistant/ library assistant-A will be held on July 30.

Direct link to download admit card

ISRO VSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.vssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Careers tab

Next, click on the "VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 323: Hall Ticket Download (1479,1480,1481,1482,1483,1484,1485,1486,1487)"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification here