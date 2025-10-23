JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 released at iibf.org.in, download hall ticket here

The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, IIBF, released the JAIIB November Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at iibf.org.in. JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 is out at iibf.org.in, The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their User name.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD JAIIB NOVEMBER ADMIT CARD 2025 It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.

Notably, the JAIIB November 2025 exam will be conducted on November 2, 8, 9 and 16, for the following paper:

Indian Economy & Indian Financial System - November 2, 2025 Principles & Practices of Banking - November 8, 2025 Accounting & Financial Management for Bankers - November 9, 2025 Retail Banking & Wealth Management - November 16, 2025

JAIIB November Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JAIIB admit card: