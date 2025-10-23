Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 released at iibf.org.in, download hall ticket here

    JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 has been released at iibf.org.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below. 

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 6:14 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, IIBF, released the JAIIB November Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at iibf.org.in.

    JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 is out at iibf.org.in, The direct link to download is given here.
    JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 is out at iibf.org.in, The direct link to download is given here.

    Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their User name.

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD JAIIB NOVEMBER ADMIT CARD 2025

    It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.

    Notably, the JAIIB November 2025 exam will be conducted on November 2, 8, 9 and 16, for the following paper:

    1. Indian Economy & Indian Financial System - November 2, 2025
    2. Principles & Practices of Banking - November 8, 2025
    3. Accounting & Financial Management for Bankers - November 9, 2025
    4. Retail Banking & Wealth Management - November 16, 2025

    Also read: NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 revised, check provisional result here

    JAIIB November Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JAIIB admit card:

    1. Visit the official website at iibf.org.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAIIB Admit Card 2025.
    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download the admit card.
    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/JAIIB November Admit Card 2025 Released At Iibf.org.in, Download Hall Ticket Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes