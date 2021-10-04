Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE advanced 2021: Answer keys on Oct 10, final result on Oct 15
JEE advanced 2021: Answer keys on Oct 10, final result on Oct 15
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in IITs, was held on October 3. As per the general rules of the entrance exam which is followed by a number of institutes, a provisional answer key is released after the exam is held. Candidates are allowed to challenge the answer key following which the final answer key is released. 

The JEE advanced 2021 result will be based on the final answer key.

As per the schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on October 10, Sunday at 10 am. The option to challenge the answer key will remain open till October 11, 5 pm.

Before this, the response sheet of candidates will be released on October 5.

The online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE advanced 2021 is on October 15, Friday.

After the declaration of JEE advanced 2021 result, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be held on October 18 from 9 am to 12 noon. The result will be declared on October 22.

JEE advanced 2021 answer key, result: Know how to check

  • Go to http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/
  • Click on the answer key links
  • Download the answer keys
  • Challenge it following the steps given in the notification

 

