JEE Advanced 2021: Registration begins on September 11 on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins on September 11, 2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will begin the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 on September 11, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can apply online through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till September 16, 2021.

As per the schedule released by the Institute, the last date for payment of examination fees is till August 17, 2021. The complete schedule is given in the table below.

JEE Advanced 2021 Complete Schedule

Opening date of registrationSeptember 11, 2021
Closing date of registrationSeptember 16, 2021 
Downloading admit card September 25 to October 3, 2021 
JEE Advanced exam October 3, 2021 
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 websiteOctober 5, 2021 
Online display of provisional answer keys October 10, 2021 
Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidatesOctober 10 to October 11, 2021 
Online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE 2021October 15, 2021 
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test October 15 to October 16, 2021
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) October 18, 2021 
Declaration of AAT results October 22, 2021
Tentative Start of Seat Allocation ProcessOctober 16, 2021 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be for Paper I that will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.

