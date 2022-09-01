Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses published on jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses published on jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Sep 01, 2022 11:23 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses published on jeeadv.ac.in. Use the direct link given here to download it.

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses published on jeeadv.ac.in, direct link
JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses published on jeeadv.ac.in, direct link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has published candidates' responses of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The link to download it is available on jeeadv.ac.in.

The entrance exam for IIT admissions was held on August 28 and question papers of the test were uploaded on the website on August 29.

Those who appeared in the exam can login with their registration number and date of birth to download it.

Direct link

Next, provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced will be published on September 3.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key is September 3-4. After that, final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 am.

How to check JEE Advanced candidates' responses

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the candidates' responses download link.

Enter required details.

Login and check your responses to the questions asked in JEE Advanced 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced
jee advanced

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out