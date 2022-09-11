JEE Advanced Result 2022 to be out at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. The JEE Advanced 2022 examination result is available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live

The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance test took place on August 28, 2022. Response sheets were made available on September 1st, 2022, and question papers were posted online on August 29th. The provisional answer key was released on September 3.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result and answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.