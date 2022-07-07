JEE Main 2022 session 1 results expected today on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mins 2022 session 1 results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) on Thursday, July 7, 2022. On July 6, the agency released final answer key of JEE Main, which usually means that results of the test will be announced next. Follow live updates on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result.

When announced, candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.ac.in and nta.ac.in to check JEE Main session 1 result. The agency will announce names of session 1 toppers along with other result related data like total number of candidates in the result press release.

JEE Main cut-offs and all India rank list will be published only after session 2 exam.

Once declared, students can check JEE Main results by following the steps below:

How to check JEE Main 2022 session 1 result

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, look for the JEE Main 2022 result link for session 1 and click on it. Enter the required details and submit. View result and download the page.

JEE Main is held for admission to participating government and private technical education institutions in India, including IIITs and NITs. It is also the qualifying exam for IIT JEE Advanced.