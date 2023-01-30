Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023: Maths moderate; Chemistry, Physics easy, see shift 1 analysis

JEE Main 2023: Maths moderate; Chemistry, Physics easy, see shift 1 analysis

competitive exams
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:55 PM IST

JEE Main 2023: In terms of order of difficulty – Maths was moderately tough while Physics was easy to moderate level, while Chemistry was easy. Overall, this paper was moderate level as per students.

JEE Main 2023: Maths moderate; Chemistry, Physics easy, see shift 1 analysis
ByRamesh Batlish, New Delhi

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 30th January 2023. The reporting time for students was 8:20 am and the exam started sharp at 9:00 am.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

· Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

· Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper. Easier than Last Year.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 30th January,2023 (Forenoon Session)

Mathematics – Moderately Tough Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Calculus. Questions asked from Parabola, Ellipse, Definite Integrals, Area, Differential Equations, Matrices, Probability, Permutation & Combination, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Binomial Theorem, Complex numbers, Progression Series. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was Lengthy & Tricky as per few students.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Ray Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Communication Systems, Capacitors. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. This section was balanced overall.

Chemistry – Easy Level. Physical Chemistry was given more weightage in Numerical Section as compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Organic Chemistry. Questions asked from Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Polymers, Biomolecules, Hydrocarbons, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides , Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderately Tough while Physics was Easy to Moderate Level, while Chemistry was Easy. Overall, this paper was Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal)

