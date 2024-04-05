JEE Main 2024 April 5 shift 2: Mathematics was both tricky and lengthy, say experts

NTA concluded the JEE Main 2024 Shift 2 conducted on April 5, 2024, which started at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. Check out the detailed analysis by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited and Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.

Check out the detailed analysis by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited and Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chemistry Analysis:

“ As compared to Phase-I of JEE Main, here a greater number of questions were asked from Physical chemistry. Most of the questions were from the Inorganic Chemistry part. 3-4 questions were asked from the Electrochemistry chapter. Questions from prominent chapters like d-Block Elements, Coordination compounds, Biomolecules, p-block and Aldehyde, Ketone and Carboxylic acids were asked. Overall coverage of the chapters was uniform. Among 11th and 12thclass, a greater number of questions are asked from 12th class syllabus. The paper was by and large based on NCERT books. However, 4-5 confusing questions were there in the paper,” says Ajay Kumar Sharma.

“ Easy to Moderate. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had more weightage as compared to Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from GOC, Alcohols, Ether & Phenols, Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Biomolecules, Aryl & Alkyl Halides mixed concept questions, Physical Chemistry had questions from Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry & Chemical Equilibrium. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Coordination Compounds, d & f -block elements & Chemical Bonding. Some NCERT fact-based questions asked which made it Easy for students.” says Ramesh Batlish.

Physics Analysis:

“Physics part was very easy as mentioned by a good number of students. Current electricity questions were in good number in the paper,” says Ajay Kumar Sharma.

“Easy . Questions asked from almost all chapters. Some good questions from chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, SHM & waves, Heat & Thermodynamics, Rotational Motion, Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electromagnetic Induction, Modern Physics, Atoms & Nuclei. Numerical based questions were Easy. Physics was balanced and Easy,” says Ramesh Batlish.

Mathematics Analysis:

“ The mathematics paper was moderate to difficult level. A good number of questions were asked from Vectors, 3D and Calculus. Questions from Calculus part was not that tough while some good questions were there from Conic section. Complex number and Matrices and Determinants were there in the paper. Almost all the topics were covered. The main thing is questions were both lengthy and tricky which took a lot of time to solve,” explained Ajay Kumar Sharma.

“Moderately Tough. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Calculus. Questions from Circle, Parabola & Hyperbola with mixed concept questions in Coordinate Geometry,” says Ramesh Batlish.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 April 5 shift 1: Difficulty level moderate, math paper lengthy and tricky, say experts