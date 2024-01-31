 JEE Main 2024 Live: January 31 BE/BTech exam ends, analysis soon | Hindustan Times
Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2024 Live: January 31 BE/BTech exam ends, analysis soon
JEE Main 2024 Live: January 31 BE/BTech exam ends, analysis soon

Jan 31, 2024 02:24 PM IST
JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: There are two shifts today; the first one is from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) session 1 examination for BE/BTech paper 1 aspirants today, January 31. There are two shifts today, the first one is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: Paper 1 exam today
JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: Paper 1 exam today(Mourya/ Hindustan Times/For representation)

Candidates have to bring a printed copy of the admit card downloaded from jeemain.nta.ac.in along with other required documents to the examination hall. The list of allowed and banned items have been provided by the NTA in its exam day guidelines.

At the end of each shift, candidates can check paper analysis here. Follow this live blog for JEE Main paper analysis, answer key and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2024 02:24 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key: When, where to check it?

    The official answer key of the JEE Main session 1 examination will be released on jeemain.nta.ac.in after February 1, when the exam ends.

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    JEE Main shift 1 analysis soon

    Analysis of the JEE Main January 31, shift 1 examination will be shared soon. Stay tuned.

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Shift 1: Ends

    JEE Mains 2024 Shift 1 has concluded. The examination was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

  • Jan 31, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: DO NOT forget this step before leaving exam hall

    For rough work, candidates will be provided A4 size blank paper sheets in the examination hall. Candidates must write their names and roll numbers at the top of each of the sheets and must drop it along with the duly filled-in admit cards in the designated drop box before leaving the examination hall. Failing to do it may result in non-evaluation answers.

  • Jan 31, 2024 09:00 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Items allowed

    • Admit card (clear, colour printout on A4 paper)
    • One passport-size photograph (same as the one used while applying for the exam)
    • A valid and original photo ID (PAN/Aadhar with photo/driving license/voter ID/passport/e-Aadhar/ration card/Class 12 admit card)
  • Jan 31, 2024 08:13 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Paper timings

    Shift 1: From 9 am to 12 pm

    Shift 2: From 3 pm to 6 pm.

  • Jan 31, 2024 08:12 AM IST

    NTA to conduct JEE Main Engineering exam today

    NTA is conducting JEE Main 2024 for paper 1 or BE/BTech aspirants today, January 31, in two shifts.

Topics
jee mains paper analysis
