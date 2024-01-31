JEE Main 2024 Live: January 31 BE/BTech exam ends, analysis soon

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) session 1 examination for BE/BTech paper 1 aspirants today, January 31. There are two shifts today, the first one is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: Paper 1 exam today(Mourya/ Hindustan Times/For representation)

Candidates have to bring a printed copy of the admit card downloaded from jeemain.nta.ac.in along with other required documents to the examination hall. The list of allowed and banned items have been provided by the NTA in its exam day guidelines.

At the end of each shift, candidates can check paper analysis here. Follow this live blog for JEE Main paper analysis, answer key and other updates.