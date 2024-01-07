National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit card and exam city information slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024) on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held from January 24. Admit cards will be issued “3 days before the actual date of the examination” and admit cards are expected in the second week of January. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip expected soon (jeemain.nta.ac.in)

JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

Follow this live blog for JEE Main admit card, exam city slip links and other updates.