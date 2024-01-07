JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip expected soon
JEE Main 2024 session 1 admit cards and exam city slips will be released on jeemain.nta.ac.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit card and exam city information slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024) on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held from January 24. Admit cards will be issued “3 days before the actual date of the examination” and admit cards are expected in the second week of January. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.
JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.
Follow this live blog for JEE Main admit card, exam city slip links and other updates.
- Jan 07, 2024 01:49 PM IST
Where to check JEE Mains exam city slip, admit card
Both exam city slip and admit card of the JEE Main examination will be published on the website jeemain.nta.ac.in.Jan 07, 2024 12:55 PM IST
JEE Main 2024 session 1: Admit card, exam city slip release date
Admit card: 3 days before the actual date of the examination
Exam city slip: Likely by the 2nd week of August
