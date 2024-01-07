close_game
JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip expected soon
JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip expected soon

Jan 07, 2024
JEE Main 2024 session 1 admit cards and exam city slips will be released on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit card and exam city information slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024) on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held from January 24. Admit cards will be issued “3 days before the actual date of the examination” and admit cards are expected in the second week of January. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip expected soon (jeemain.nta.ac.in)

JEE Main exam city slips will mention names of cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

Follow this live blog for JEE Main admit card, exam city slip links and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 07, 2024 01:49 PM IST

    Where to check JEE Mains exam city slip, admit card

    Both exam city slip and admit card of the JEE Main examination will be published on the website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

  • Jan 07, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 session 1: Admit card, exam city slip release date

    Admit card: 3 days before the actual date of the examination

    Exam city slip: Likely by the 2nd week of August

Sunday, January 07, 2024
