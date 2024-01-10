close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip likely this week
Live

JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip likely this week

Jan 10, 2024 10:21 AM IST
JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Live Updates: Login credentials required to download JEE Mains admit card and exam city slip are application number and date of birth.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release exam city slips of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 soon. In the examination notice, it said JEE Main session 1 exam city slips will be released in the second week of January and admit cards “3 days before the actual date of the examination”. When released, candidates can download these from jeemain.nta.ac.in. Login credentials required to download JEE Mains admit card and exam city slip are application number and date of birth.

JEE Mains 2024 session 1 Live Updates
JEE Mains 2024 session 1 Live Updates(PTI)

In exam city slips, candidates will get to know about cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

Follow this live blog for JEE Main exam city slip, admit card links and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 10, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 session 1: Where to check exam city slips

    Exam city slips of JEE Mains session 1 will be released on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

