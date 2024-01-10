JEE Mains 2024 Live Updates: Session 1 exam city slip likely this week

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release exam city slips of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 soon. In the examination notice, it said JEE Main session 1 exam city slips will be released in the second week of January and admit cards “3 days before the actual date of the examination”. When released, candidates can download these from jeemain.nta.ac.in. Login credentials required to download JEE Mains admit card and exam city slip are application number and date of birth. JEE Mains 2024 session 1 Live Updates(PTI)

In exam city slips, candidates will get to know about cities in which exam centres will be located and admit cards of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

Follow this live blog for JEE Main exam city slip, admit card links and other updates.