National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Main 2024 registration in due course of time. The registration dates have not been shared by the Agency yet. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination for session 1 will commence on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2024 Registration: How and where to apply for Session 1

The agency has already released the exam dates for JEE Main 2024 session 1. Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through these simple steps given below.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those who wish to appear for both sessions do not have to apply separately. Such candidates can use the credentials of session 1 to login and make payment of the examination fee during the session 2 application window. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.

