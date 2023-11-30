Last date to apply for JEE Main 2024 session 1, direct link, other details
JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration cum application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 today, November 30. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2024 session 1
Application fee for Indian candidates:
One paper
General male: 1,000
General female: 800
Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: ₹900
Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Female: ₹800
SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: ₹500
Two papers (BE/BTech or BArch/BPlanning)
General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) male: 2,000
General/Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) female: 1,600
SC/ST/PwD Male and Female, Third Gender: ₹1,000
JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1. Admit cards will be released three days before each exam day and exam city information slips will be out by the second week of January.
For more details on JEE Main exam such as paper pattern, scheme of exam, timing, eligibility criteria, candidates can check the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin.