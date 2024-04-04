JEE Main April 4 evening shift analysis: Maths paper was lengthy say experts

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) shift 2 of April 4 was held from 3 pm to 6 pm at various exam centers across the country. According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, the evening shift (shift-2) paper was of easy to moderate level.(GETTY IMAGES)

“ In this paper, Physics was on the easy to moderate side whereas Chemistry was easiest among the three. Maths was not that tricky but was a bit lengthy,” says Ajay.

Chemistry Analysis

“ The paper was by and large based on NCERT books. There was almost equal distribution of all three parts of chemistry i.e. Physical, Organic and Inorganic. Questions were mainly straightforward. Questions from prominent chapters like Equilibrium, Bonding, Alcohol, Phenol and Ethers, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics and Alkyl and Aryl halides were asked. Overall coverage of the chapters was uniform,” said the National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited.

“Easy to Moderate. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had more weightage as compared to Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from GOC, Alcohols, Ether & Phenols, Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Biomolecules, Aryl & Alkyl Halides mixed concept questions, Physical Chemistry had questions from Atomic Structure, Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry & Chemical Equilibrium. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from d & f -block elements, Coordination Compounds & Chemical Bonding. Some NCERT fact-based questions asked which made it Easy for students,” said Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.

Physics Analysis

According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, the Physics part in the examination was of easy to moderate level and questions were mostly straightforward.

“Most of the questions were asked from the 12th class syllabus in. If somebody has gone through the PYQs of the previous year papers, he/she will definitely have an upper hand in the paper,” he said.

Mathematics Analysis

“ Mathematics paper was moderate to difficult just like the Shift-1 paper. Questions from Algebra and Calculus were dominant in the paper. A good number of questions were asked from Vectors and 3D. Questions from Binomial Theorem, Sequence and Series, Statistics were there in the paper. Almost all the topics were covered,” says Ajay.

Overall, according to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, the shift 2 paper was a balanced paper that can be solved in the given time. Most of the students found Mathematics a bit lengthy. The difficulty level wise order according to a large section of students is Mathematics > Physics > Chemistry.

“Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100,” said Ramesh Batlish.

