National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026 objection window on April 13, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The provisional answer keys of Paper I (B.E/ B.Tech) along with question papers with recorded responses is available on the website.

To raise objection, candidates will have pay processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as per the procedure. The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. he fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

Direct link to raise objection against JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection To raise objection candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and click on the answer for which you want to raise objection.

6. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

The JEE answer key was released on April 11, 2026.

The Session 2 examination was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8, 2026. The examination was held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here