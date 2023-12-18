JEE Mains 2024: Here are top five points all candidates must strictly avoid before heading to the examination centre

The stage is set for the commencement of the JEE mains examinations 2024 that begins barely in a month from now. The examination will be held in two phases - the first phase in January and another in April. While the first session of the NTA JEE Main is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, the second session is set for April 1 to 15. JEE Mains 2024: Top five points all candidates must strictly avoid before entering exam halls(HT FIle)

While candidates continue with their preparation for the exam, it is important to keep in mind certain basics – particularly what is not allowed to be done or brought to the examination centres, and other points that need to be followed.

This article seeks to look at things that must be avoided and steps that need to be followed, as listed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

1. Not be late to reach the exam hall

The NTA in a notification has made it clear that all candidates appearing for the JEE mains examinations should not be late to arrive at their allotted examination centre. Candidates are required to report well on time, that is, 2 hours before the

commencement of the examination. If candidates do not report on time due to any reason, they will likely miss out on some of the important instructions to be announced in the exam hall.

2. Not make a plea to change seats

Candidates are strongly encouraged to not change seats allotted to them. The NTA states that In case a candidate ventures to change his or her seat and does not sit on

the seat allotted, he or she could face cancellation of candidature. In this regard, the NTA has categorically stated that it would not entertain any plea for seat change.

3. Not taking help unfair means

Another topmost point to be kept in mind is not to take help of unfair means while writing the exams. If found guilty, 6he candidate may be debarred for 3 years in the future and shall also be liable for criminal action or any other action as deemed fit. Here, the NTA has given certain instances which may be defined as unfair means. Some of these points are listed below:

Possessing any prohibited item or article that can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material or information, regardless of whether it is relevant or not to the particular examination.

Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly, or attempting to do so.

Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff.

Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination

Manipulation and fabrication of online documents.

4. Non-tampering of official documents

Candidates are also required to not tamper with important documents such as photo IDs and admit cards as Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Cards and authorized Photo IDs shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent. Manipulation and fabrication of online documents will also be deemed as unfair means.

5. No retest is to be conducted

Candidates preparing for the JEE mains examinations are required to appear for the test on the scheduled date only, as no retest will be conducted for anyone who fails to appear for the test under any circumstances. Furthermore, candidates also need to visit the Centre on the Date and Shift as indicated in their Admit Card. Under no circumstances the choice of cities for the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed, the NTA stated.

(For more information, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in)