KSET 2023: Exam pattern of KSET 2023 explained

KSET 2023: Exam pattern of KSET 2023 explained

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2023 04:43 PM IST

The registration window on the official website will remain open for candidates till 4 pm on Dec 19, 2023.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) reopened the window for candidates to register, submit applications and payment for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023, again today.

Here's the exam pattern for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023:
Here's the exam pattern for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023:

The registration window on the official website will remain open for candidates till 4 pm on Dec 19, 2023.

Here's the exam pattern for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023:

KSET 2023 will consist of two papers to be attempted by the candidate and both papers will consist of only multiple choice questions (MCQs) which will be held in separate sessions, informed the official notification by KEA.

Paper I

Paper I of the KSET 2023 examination will have 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks. The total time duration allotted for the candidate to attempt Paper I is 1 hour.

According to the official notification, the questions will be of a general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper II

Paper II of the KSET 2023 examination will have 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

The list of 41 subjects for Paper II is given below:

CommerceTourism Administration and Management    Folk LiteratureElectronic Science     Visual Arts 
KannadaEducationUrduEarth Sciences 
EconomicsLibrary & Information SciencePublic AdministrationArchaeology 
EnglishMass Communication & JournalismComputer Science & ApplicationsAnthropology 
Political SciencePsychologyPhysical SciencesMarathi 
HistorySocial workMathematical SciencesPhilosophy 
SociologyCriminologyChemical SciencesWomen Studies  
GeographyLawLife SciencesLinguistics 
HindiSanskritEnvironmental SciencesPerforming Art 
ManagementPhysical EducationHome ScienceMusic 

For general, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state candidates, the examination fee is INR 1000/-

For Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender candidates, the fee is INR 700/-

For more information, visit the official website.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
