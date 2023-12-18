KSET 2023: Exam pattern of KSET 2023 explained

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) reopened the window for candidates to register, submit applications and payment for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023, again today. Here's the exam pattern for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023:

The registration window on the official website will remain open for candidates till 4 pm on Dec 19, 2023.

KSET 2023 will consist of two papers to be attempted by the candidate and both papers will consist of only multiple choice questions (MCQs) which will be held in separate sessions, informed the official notification by KEA.

Paper I

Paper I of the KSET 2023 examination will have 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks. The total time duration allotted for the candidate to attempt Paper I is 1 hour.

According to the official notification, the questions will be of a general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper II

Paper II of the KSET 2023 examination will have 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

The list of 41 subjects for Paper II is given below:

Commerce Tourism Administration and Management Folk Literature Electronic Science Visual Arts Kannada Education Urdu Earth Sciences Economics Library & Information Science Public Administration Archaeology English Mass Communication & Journalism Computer Science & Applications Anthropology Political Science Psychology Physical Sciences Marathi History Social work Mathematical Sciences Philosophy Sociology Criminology Chemical Sciences Women Studies Geography Law Life Sciences Linguistics Hindi Sanskrit Environmental Sciences Performing Art Management Physical Education Home Science Music

For general, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state candidates, the examination fee is INR 1000/-

For Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender candidates, the fee is INR 700/-

