Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: No female candidates secure 100 percentile

JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: No female candidates secure 100 percentile

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 01:14 PM IST

JEE Mains Result 2023 has been declared. This session no female candidate has secured 100 percentile. All the top 20 candidates are boys.

JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: No female candidates secure 100 percentile
JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: No female candidates secure 100 percentile
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 on February 6, 2023. The result for Joint Entrance Examination result for Session 1 is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Live Updates on JEE Mains Result 2023 here

A total of 20 candidates have received 100 NTA score in Session 1 in Paper I (B.E/B.Tech). All the top 20 candidates are male candidates and no female candidate have secured 100 percentile this session.

The female topper of JEE Mains Session 1 is Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997 percent followed by Ramireddy Meghana securing second position with 99.9944 percent and Medha Bhavani Girish having the third spot with 99.9941 percent. A total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9 percentile.

As per the press release released by NTA, a total of 256686 female candidates have registered for the exam out of which 243928 candidates have appeared for the examination this session. The attendance across the Country was 95.80% for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.). This is the highest percentage of attendance for JEE (Main) since NTA has started the conduct of JEE (Main) examination.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains
jee mains
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out