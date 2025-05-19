JEECUP 2025: UPJEE registration ends tomorrow, website and steps to apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the extended application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) Polytechnic and Post Diploma Industrial Safety courses admit cards tomorrow, May 20. Candidates can apply for the exam at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2025: Registration ends tomorrow(Official website, screenshot)

The admit card was expected on May 14 but since the exam has been rescheduled, and the application deadline has been extended, the admit card release date has also been postponed.

“Admit Card for UPJEE-2025 will be available soon,” reads a message on the official website.

JEECUP or the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam for groups A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8, which was scheduled for May 20 to May 28, has been rescheduled. The detailed schedule will be announced later.

The official website reads, “The UPJEE(Polytechnic)-2025 application registration window has been extended to May 20, 2025. The examination dates scheduled from May 20-28, 2025, have been rescheduled in the interest of students. Revised dates for the entrance examination and UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025 admit card will be announced soon.”

UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases, and the detailed schedule will be announced after the results. The last date for admission is July 31.

UPJEE 2025: How to apply for JEECUP 2025

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the JEECUP/UPJEE 2025 online application link for your course.

Register to get login details.

Log in and fill the form.

Upload documents, make payment of the exam fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

JEECUP 2025: Details about the UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam

In the polytechnic entrance examination, there will be four options for each objective-type question. Only one answer will be correct. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks.

There will be no negative mark in this test. If more than one answer is correct or the question is wrong, those who attempt the question will get full marks.

For further details about the examination, candidates can visit the official website of the council.