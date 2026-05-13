The Joint Entrance Examination Council has revised the JEECUP 2026 exam dates. Candidates who have applied for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can check the revised dates on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2026 exam dates revised, check new dates here

The JEECUP exam which was scheduled to be held between May 15 to 22, 2026 has been postponed. The UPJEE examination will now be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026.

The official notice reads, "Regarding the above, it is to be informed that earlier information was sent regarding holding of Computer Based Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) for the year 2026 between 15th May to 22nd May, 2026. In view of the request of the candidates and student interest, the last date of online application was extended to 11.05.2026, hence, the proposed dates of the examination have been extended from 15th May to 22nd May, 2026 and it has been decided to hold it between 02nd June to 09th June, 2026."

How to check JEECUP 2026 revised exam dates To check the exam dates notice , candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP 2026 exam notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Official Notice Here