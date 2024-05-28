JEECUP Admit Card 2024 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, download link here
JEECUP Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.
Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has released the JEECUP Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) of the year 2024 will be held between June 13 to June 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the state at various exam centres.
In the Admit cards for UPJEE Polytechnic 2024, JEECUP will share the exact date, time and reporting time for the examination, among other details. To download the admit card, candidates will need application number, password, security pin.
Direct link to download JEECUP Admit Card 2024
JEECUP Admit Card 2024: How to download
All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPJEE.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News