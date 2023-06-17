JKBOSE class 10th result 2023: Know how to check results at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10th result 2023 awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check the JKBOSE class 10th result 2023 through the official website at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE class 10th result 2023: Know how to check

The JKBOSE class 10th examination was conducted from March 9 to April 5 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKBOSE class 10th results 2023: Steps to check the results

Go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Next, look for the result link

A new page will appear on the screen

click on the result link

Enter the roll number and registration number

Check results and take the print for future reference.

JKBOSE announced the class 12th board exam results 2023 on June 9. This year the overall pass percentage is 65% for the class 12th. A of 1,27,636 candidates were enrolled for the exams of which 82,441 passed the class 12th examination.